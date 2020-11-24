UN Security Council meeting on Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict cancelled: Diplomats

The UN Security Council cancelled its first meeting on the conflict in Ethiopia’s dissident Tigray region that was due to be held Tuesday, diplomatic sources said.
South Africa, Niger, Tunisia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines withdrew their request for the behind-closed-doors discussion because envoys have not yet travelled to Ethiopia, said one African diplomat.
“It is necessary to allow more time for the regional efforts that are being undertaken in this regard,” he told AFP.
Earlier on Tuesday, Tigrayan forces battling Ethiopia’s federal government said they ‘completely destroyed’ the army’s 21st mechanized division, a day after they claimed they had destroyed a helicopter and a tank.
The statement was made during a television broadcast on Tuesday.
