Argentinian soccer superstar Maradona dies of heart attack

Argentina soccer legend Diego Maradona, widely regarded as one of the game's greatest ever players, died of a heart attack on Wednesday, his lawyer said.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Maradona, 60, had recently battled health issues and underwent emergency surgery for a subdural haematoma several weeks ago.



He suffered a heart attack at his home in the outskirts of Buenos Aires on Wednesday, Argentinian media and acquaintances of the former player said.



Maradona won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986.



Argentine President Alberto Fernandez declared three days of national mourning after the news of Maradona's death.

Read more:

Diego Maradona hospitalized, unrelated to coronavirus: Report

Maradona to coach Argentine club Gimnasia y Esgrima

Maradona to leave coach role in Mexico for health reasons

Last Update: Wednesday, 25 November 2020 KSA 20:03 - GMT 17:03