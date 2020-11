Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday that his government was considering limiting Christmas celebrations to six people in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Health experts and scientists have advised that six is a sufficiently low number to help stop the virus, Sanchez said, adding that the final details of the restrictions will be negotiated with regional authorities.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Nursing homes will be first to get COVID-19 vaccine in Spain

Coronavirus: Spain’s King in quarantine following COVID-19 case close contact

Coronavirus: Spain to make COVID-19 vaccination optional, a report says

Last Update: Wednesday, 25 November 2020 KSA 20:31 - GMT 17:31