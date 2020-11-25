Erdogan tells Putin that Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire could include other countries

Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he discussed in a phone call with Russia’s Vladimir Putin the possibility of expanding efforts to maintain the Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire to include other regional countries.
The ceasefire signed on November 10 halted military action in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but populated by ethnic Armenians, after the worst fighting in the region since the 1990s.
Turkey and Russia agreed to set up a joint center in the region to monitor the ceasefire and Turkish parliament passed a troop deployment bill to send military observers.
Last Update: Wednesday, 25 November 2020 KSA 12:48 - GMT 09:48