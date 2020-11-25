US President-elect Biden to receive daily intelligence briefings given to Trump

US President-elect Joe Biden will begin having access to daily intelligence reports given to President Donald Trump, further signaling the incumbent president’s concession of defeat to his Democratic rival.
An administration official told Reuters Tuesday that the White House had approved for Biden to receive the President’s Daily Brief, the collection of classified intelligence reports prepared for the president.
The decision means Biden will have access to the latest intelligence about major national security threats around the globe.
This comes less than 24 hours after Trump said he instructed his team and administration officials to begin transition protocols for a new administration.
Trump has not formally admitted defeat despite all the moves to the contrary and the fact that many of the lawsuits his campaign lodged to appeal the election outcome have been thrown out.
Jan. 20, 2021 is Inauguration Day; however, Biden’s chief of staff, Ron Klain, said earlier this week that it would be a scaled-down celebration due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
- with Reuters
