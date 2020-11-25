NEWS
US to impose new Iran-related sanctions on four entities in China and Russia

A new cruise missile unveiled by Iran and called martyr Abu Mahdi is seen in an unknown location in Iran in this picture received by Reuters on August 20, 2020. (File photo: West Asia News Agency via Reuters)
Reuters, Washington Wednesday 25 November 2020
The US on Wednesday will impose Iran-related sanctions on four entities, US Special Envoy for Iran Elliott Abrams said, accusing the entities in China and Russia of activities in promoting Iran’s missile program.

Abrams, speaking at a virtual Beirut Institute event, warned that Washington would continue to apply pressure on Iran, with sanctions expected over the coming weeks and through December and January related to arms, weapons of mass destruction and human rights.

Last Update: Wednesday, 25 November 2020 KSA 18:45 - GMT 15:45

