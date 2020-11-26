Australia’s FM Payne welcomes release of British-Australian academic from Iran jail

Australia on Thursday welcomed the release of British-Australian academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert, who was detained in Iran in September 2018 and had been serving a 10-year sentence for espionage.

“I am extremely pleased and relieved to advise that Dr Kylie Moore-Gilbert has been released from detention in Iran and will soon be reunited with her family,” Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne said in a statement.

“The Australian Government has consistently rejected the grounds on which the Iranian government arrested, detained and convicted Dr Moore-Gilbert. We continue to do so.”

Iran has exchanged Moore-Gilbert, a specialist in Middle East politics at the University of Melbourne, with three Iranians who had been detained abroad, Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB reported on Wednesday.

New #Iran state TV footage of Kylie Moore-Gilbert being released in exchange for three Iranians held abroad. pic.twitter.com/GunuCLoE46 — Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) November 25, 2020

Last Update: Thursday, 26 November 2020 KSA 00:11 - GMT 21:11