Coronavirus: Moscow ready for mass COVID-19 vaccinations, awaiting supplies: Mayor

Moscow is ready for a mass vaccination against COVID-19 and is currently awaiting large supplies of vaccine, its Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday.
Sobyanin said there were no plans to put Moscow under lockdown even though Russia has been reporting record high numbers of new coronavirus infections and deaths in the past few weeks.
Russia says its Sputnik V vaccine is 92 percent effective at protecting people from COVID-19, as Moscow rushes to keep pace with Western drugmakers in the race for an effective vaccine.
Last Update: Thursday, 26 November 2020 KSA 18:45 - GMT 15:45