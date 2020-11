Six explosions were reported in the Eritrean capital, Asmara, late on Saturday, the US State Department said on Twitter although the cause and location were not clear.

“At 10:13 p.m. on Nov 28 there were six explosions in Asmara,” the State Department said in the post on Sunday. Tigrayan forces fighting Ethiopian soldiers have previously fired rockets at Eritrea.

Reuters was not able to reach the Eritrean government or Tigrayan forces for comment.

