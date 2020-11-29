NEWS
UN calls for restraint after assassination of Iran's nuclear scientist

The United Nations building is pictured in the early evening. (File photo: Reuters)
The Associated Press Sunday 29 November 2020
The United Nations urged restraint Saturday after tensions rose in the Middle East with the assassination of a top Iranian nuclear scientist.

Iran has blamed Israel for Friday’s killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and vowed revenge.

“We urge restraint and the need to avoid any actions that could lead to an escalation of tensions in the region,” a UN spokesman said. “We condemn any assassination or extrajudicial killing.”

Last Update: Sunday, 29 November 2020 KSA 01:29 - GMT 22:29

