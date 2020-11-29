UN calls for restraint after assassination of Iran's nuclear scientist

The United Nations urged restraint Saturday after tensions rose in the Middle East with the assassination of a top Iranian nuclear scientist.
Iran has blamed Israel for Friday’s killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and vowed revenge.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“We urge restraint and the need to avoid any actions that could lead to an escalation of tensions in the region,” a UN spokesman said. “We condemn any assassination or extrajudicial killing.”
Read more:
Israeli minister says ‘has no clue’ who killed Iranian nuclear scientist
Belgium court charges Iranian diplomat with 20-year prison term over terrorism
Coronavirus: Iran health ministry reports slowing of COVID-19 infections
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Sunday, 29 November 2020 KSA 01:29 - GMT 22:29