UNHCR says it hopes humanitarian access to Ethiopia’s Tigray region will be granted

The head of the UN refugee agency UNHCR said on Sunday he hoped promises of humanitarian access to Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region by the Ethiopian authorities would be granted as soon as possible.

“It is not possible yet, so I hope it will develop in the next few days,” UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi told an online news conference from the Sudanese capital, Khartoum.

Earlier on Sunday, the Ethiopian government said it launched a manhunt for leaders of a rebellious faction in the northern region of Tigray after announcing federal troops had taken over the regional capital and military operations were complete.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed government has been trying to quell a rebellion by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), a powerful ethnically-based party that dominated the central government from 1991 until Abiy came to power in 2018.

Last Update: Sunday, 29 November 2020 KSA 18:29 - GMT 15:29