Coronavirus: Two vaccines available in US coming weeks - US health secretary

The first two vaccines against the novel coronavirus could be administered to Americans before Christmas, Health Secretary Alex Azar said on Monday after Moderna Inc became the second vaccine maker likely to receive US emergency authorization.

Azar told CBS “This Morning” that he and Vice President Mike Pence will speak to the nation’s governors later on Monday to discuss the vaccines and which groups of people should be prioritized to get them first.

