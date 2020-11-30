Coronavirus: WHO urges countries to ‘look very, very carefully’ at ski season plans

The World Health organization urged countries on Monday to consider carefully any plans for the coming ski season to manage the risks associated with people converging on small areas where the new coronavirus could be spread.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

But the global health agency declined to offer a specific recommendation to governments wrestling with the question of whether to allow snow sports this winter.

“We would ask that all countries look at the ski season and other reasons for mass gatherings and look very, very carefully at the associated risks,” said Mike Ryan, the WHO’s top emergency expert.

Read more:

France to close two schools near ski resort after coronavirus cases

Coronavirus: Despite warnings, spring breakers, skiers, Smurfs gather

Coronavirus: COVID-19 resurges across US, Europe, and Russia

Last Update: Monday, 30 November 2020 KSA 21:01 - GMT 18:01