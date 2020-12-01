NEWS
WORLD

Deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon skyrockets to 12-year high under Bolsonaro

Amazon forest. (AP)
Reuters Tuesday 01 December 2020
Text size A A A

Deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest surged to a 12-year high in 2020, official government data showed on Monday, with destruction soaring since President Jair Bolsonaro took office and weakened environmental enforcement.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In 2020, destruction of the world’s largest rainforest rose 9.5 percent from a year earlier to 11,088 square kilometers (2.7 million acres), according to data from Brazil’s national space research agency Inpe.

Read more:

US election: Brazil’s Bolsonaro holds back on recognizing Biden’s victory

Coronavirus: Brazil's president rejects taking COVID-19 vaccine, calls masks taboo

Coronavirus: Brazil’s regulator to approve Sinovac vaccine by January

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Tuesday, 01 December 2020 KSA 23:28 - GMT 20:28

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top