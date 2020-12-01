Deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon skyrockets to 12-year high under Bolsonaro

Deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest surged to a 12-year high in 2020, official government data showed on Monday, with destruction soaring since President Jair Bolsonaro took office and weakened environmental enforcement.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
In 2020, destruction of the world’s largest rainforest rose 9.5 percent from a year earlier to 11,088 square kilometers (2.7 million acres), according to data from Brazil’s national space research agency Inpe.
Read more:
US election: Brazil’s Bolsonaro holds back on recognizing Biden’s victory
Coronavirus: Brazil's president rejects taking COVID-19 vaccine, calls masks taboo
Coronavirus: Brazil’s regulator to approve Sinovac vaccine by January
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Tuesday, 01 December 2020 KSA 23:28 - GMT 20:28