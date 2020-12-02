Biden will carry Georgia after second recount: Official

Democrat Joe Biden is headed towards victory in Georgia in the 2020 US presidential election after the state’s second recount, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said on Wednesday, rejecting false claims of fraud in the election.

“It looks like Vice President Biden will be carrying Georgia, and he is our president-elect,” Raffensperger, a Republican, said after noting that no substantial changes have been seen in a second recount demanded by the campaign of Republican President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden will talk with workers and business owners on Wednesday about how the coronavirus has affected them as he prepares to confront his highest priority on taking office: the resurgent pandemic in the US.

The US leads the world in the number of daily infections as well as the number of deaths reported.

Biden told the New York Times in an interview published late on Tuesday that he would try to help resolve a monthslong standoff in Congress between Republicans and Democrats over a stimulus package for businesses affected by shutdowns as well as the millions who have lost jobs.

“You have over 10 million people out there who are worried (how) they can pay their next mortgage payment,” Biden said in the interview, and “you have a significantly higher number of people who have no ability to pay their rent.”

Top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that Congress should include fresh coronavirus stimulus in a must-pass $1.4 trillion spending bill aimed at heading off a government shutdown.

US health officials say they plan to begin vaccinating Americans against the disease as soon as mid-December. Healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities like nursing homes are expected to be first in line.

