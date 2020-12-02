Dutch police: Two injured in stabbing, fire at local supermarket

Two people were wounded in a stabbing and a fire in a supermarket on the main shopping street in the Dutch city of The Hague on Wednesday, police said.

Police were quoted by local media as saying there were no signs of terrorism in the incident, which saw part of the city center sealed off by emergency services.

“The report started with the emergency services with a stabbing incident and a fire in the supermarket on the Grote Markt. The fire has been put out,” police said on Twitter, referring to the shopping street.

“The two injured are being taken to hospital by ambulance.”

Asked if there was any indication of terrorism, a police spokeswoman told AFP there was “no motive at the moment.”

A police helicopter was searching for a suspect, described as a “tall, dark-skinned” man in his 30s.

Last Update: Wednesday, 02 December 2020 KSA 16:10 - GMT 13:10