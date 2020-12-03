Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai denied bail in crackdown

Outspoken Hong Kong pro-democracy advocate and media tycoon Jimmy Lai was refused bail on Thursday on a fraud charge amid a growing crackdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous city.

Jimmy Lai of Next Digital, which publishes the Apple Daily newspaper, was among 10 people arrested on August 10 on what police said was suspicion of violating a national security law and collusion with a foreign country.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Lai, 73, was later released on bail but police raided his company’s offices in October and took away documents.

On Wednesday, Lai and two Next Digital executives were charged with fraud over accusations that they violated lease terms for Next Digital office space.

Lai appeared in court Thursday and was denied bail. His case has been adjourned till April 16.

Activists demonstrate in solidarity with ongoing pro-democracy protests in Thailand, outside the office building where the Thai consulate is located in Hong Kong on October 19, 2020. (AFP)

Read more:

US sanctioned Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says has no bank account

US House passes bill that could deny Chinese businesses access to US stock markets

Hong Kong arrests three activists of former student group under national security law

Last Update: Thursday, 03 December 2020 KSA 08:08 - GMT 05:08