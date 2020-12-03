Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai denied bail in crackdown

Outspoken Hong Kong pro-democracy advocate and media tycoon Jimmy Lai was refused bail on Thursday on a fraud charge amid a growing crackdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous city.
Jimmy Lai of Next Digital, which publishes the Apple Daily newspaper, was among 10 people arrested on August 10 on what police said was suspicion of violating a national security law and collusion with a foreign country.
Lai, 73, was later released on bail but police raided his company’s offices in October and took away documents.
On Wednesday, Lai and two Next Digital executives were charged with fraud over accusations that they violated lease terms for Next Digital office space.
Lai appeared in court Thursday and was denied bail. His case has been adjourned till April 16.
Last Update: Thursday, 03 December 2020 KSA 08:08 - GMT 05:08