Trump refuses to say whether he has confidence in Attorney General

US President Donald Trump refused to say on Thursday whether he has confidence in Attorney General Bill Barr, who has publicly contradicted his claims that the November 3 election was marred by fraud.

“Ask me that in a number of weeks from now,” Trump told reporters at the White House when asked if he retains confidence in Barr.

In an interview this week with the Associated Press, Barr said that the Justice Department has not found evidence of significant voter fraud in the presidential election won by Democrat Joe Biden.

“To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election,” Barr said.

Barr’s comments confirmed the conclusions of the Department of Homeland Security, US intelligence and independent poll watchers that the 2020 election was, in the language of government officials, the “most secure in American history.”

Asked about Barr’s statements, Trump said he “hasn’t done anything.”

“He hasn’t looked,” Trump said. “They haven’t looked very hard, which is a disappointment to be honest with you because it’s massive fraud.”

While Trump has repeatedly alleged the election was marred by fraud he has presented no credible evidence and multiple court cases filed by his campaign have been thrown out.

Last Update: Thursday, 03 December 2020 KSA 21:58 - GMT 18:58