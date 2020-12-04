NEWS
China: US should stop abusing national security concept after blacklisting companies

China’s top chipmaker, SMIC, and oil giant CNOOC added to a blacklist of alleged Chinese military companies. (Reuters)
Reuters Friday 04 December 2020
China said on Friday it firmly opposes the US’ wanton oppression of its companies and asked America to stop abusing the concept of national security, after the Trump administration added China’s SMIC and CNOOC to a defense blacklist.

It will severely harm the US interest and image, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular briefing.

The US on Thursday added China’s top chipmaker, SMIC, and oil giant CNOOC to a blacklist of alleged Chinese military companies, a move likely to escalate tensions with Beijing before President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

Last Update: Friday, 04 December 2020 KSA 12:57 - GMT 09:57

