Coronavirus: COVID-19 cases in England drop during second lockdown: Survey

COVID-19 case numbers dropped in England during its second national lockdown, Britain’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday.
There were 521,300 cases in the community in England in the week to November 28, compared to 633,000 the week before. That equates to 1 in 105 people having COVID-19, compared to 1 in 85 a week earlier, the ONS said.
England started a second national lockdown on November 5 which ended on December 2. There is a lag between public health measures being taken and the impact on case numbers.
Last Update: Friday, 04 December 2020 KSA 16:01 - GMT 13:01