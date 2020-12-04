Macron: Turkey's policy is hostile, working with Egypt to stabilize Mediterranean

French President Macron and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi plan to meet on Monday in order to discuss a number of regional crises, especially tensions in the Mediterranean, French Presidency announced on Friday.
French Presidency said on Friday that Turkey's policy in the region is hostile.
"We are working with Egypt to stabilize the Mediterranean," the Presidency added.
On the Libyan crisis France is also talking with all Libyan parties to make the United Nations dialogue succeed.
"We are working with Egypt to push forward the Libyan dialogue," they added.
