UNHCR: Rohingya must have choice on going to Bangladesh island

Rohingya refugees must be able to make free and informed decisions about relocating to Bangladesh’s Bhashan Char island, the United Nations refugee agency said on Friday as naval vessels began carrying some 1,600 towards the remote site.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) called on Bangladesh to uphold its commitment that relocation of Rohingya to the island will be voluntary, spokesman Babar Baloch told a UN briefing in Geneva.
UNHCR stood ready to evalate conditions on the island to ensure that it is a “safe and sustainable place for refugees to live”, if permitted by the government, he said.
Read more:
UNHCR: ‘Disturbing reports’ from Eritrean refugee camps in Ethiopia’s Tigray region
Sudan needs $150 million to help Ethiopian refugees, says UN
US sanctions, pressure preventing return of refugees to Syria, says Assad
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Friday, 04 December 2020 KSA 14:51 - GMT 11:51