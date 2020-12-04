WHO, UAE deliver aid to refugees fleeing Ethiopia to Sudan

The World Health Organization delivered aid on Thursday to refugees fleeing Ethiopia to Sudan, state news agency WAM reported.

The UAE’s Emirates Sky Cargo chartered two aircrafts, “activating a humanitarian airbridge bringing aid to tens of thousands of refugees and displaced individuals,” WAM reported.

A bloody civil conflict has erupted in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region that has forced civilians to flee west.

Ninety-six metric tons of medical supplies were delivered that are expected to help around 200,000 patients.

“Another Emirates Sky Cargo aircraft left Dubai this morning (Thursday) to Sudan, transporting 95 metric tons of relief and shelter aid provided by the IHC Community, including United Nations Children's Fund, UNICEF, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, IFRC, World Food Programmes (WFP -UNHRD and Fittest) and Doctors Without Borders, MSF,” WAM reported.

An estimated 6,000 Ethiopians have been crossing into bordering Sudan daily since November 7, humanitarian organization Relief Web reported at the end of November. Over 40,000 Ethiopians have fled to Sudan where the UN and other aid agencies are now trying to provide services.

Some estimates say as many as 100,000 people could flee Ethiopia over the next 12 months, Politico EU reported in mid-November.

Anti-government forces have fired rockets that have landed in neighboring Eritrea’s capital of Asmara and thousands of Ethiopian troops have pulled out of Somalia where regional forces are combating extremist factions.

