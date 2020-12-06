NEWS
Coronavirus: Death toll in Italy surpasses 60,000

People sit at tables along the canal, as the number of people infected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues to rise, in Venice, Italy, November 14, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
AFP, Rome Sunday 06 December 2020
More than 60,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Italy since the pandemic hit early this year, according to the latest official toll published Sunday.

Italy has recorded 60,078 deaths from 1,728,878 infections, the ministry of health reported.

