Venezuela vote likely to give Maduro’s party control of Congress

Venezuela’s congressional election on Sunday will almost certainly give President Nicolás Maduro control over the country’s last major independent institution, but will do little to improve his image at home and abroad.

Maduro, who already has the loyalty of the courts, the military, prosecutors and other institutions, seeks to load the National Assembly with members of his United Socialist Party of Venezuela, and critics say he’s guaranteed that by rigging the system to smother the last remnants of democracy in Venezuela.

An opposition coalition led by US-backed politician Juan Guaidó is boycotting the vote. And several nations, including the US and European Union, have already declared the vote a sham.

“How’s Maduro’s fraud going?” Guaidó tweeted, showing pictures of an empty polling place. “Failed.”

“I came to vote, and in less than half a second I have voted, quickly,” Caracas resident Rafael Espinoza said. “I’ll tell anyone who wants to do so that they can come down and vote in fractions of a second.”

Opposition leader Juan Guaido leaves the National Assembly after initially blocked by National Guard from entering, in Caracas, Venezuela on Jan. 7, 2020. (AFP)

The Supreme Court this year appointed a new elections commission, including three members who have been sanctioned by the US and Canada, without participation of the opposition-led Congress, as the law requires.

The court also removed the leadership of three opposition parties, appointing new leaders the opposition accuses of conspiring to support Maduro.

Maduro has campaigned for his party’s candidates — including his son and wife — promising to finally silence the right-wing opposition, which he accuses of inciting violent protests and inviting US sanctions.

“There are those who plot coups, those who ask for military intervention,” Maduro said on Saturday night in a broadcast on state television, dismissing criticism of the election. “We say: Votes yes -- war no, bullets no.”

Guaidó’s opposition movement is holding a referendum over several days after the election. It will ask Venezuelans whether they want to end Maduro’s rule and hold new presidential elections.

It’s unclear whether either vote will draw masses of people as polls indicate that neither Maduro nor Guaidó are popular among Venezuelans at a time the nation’s economic and political crisis is deepening despite having the world’s largest oil reserves.

More than 5 million people have fled the country in recent years, the world’s largest migration after that of war-torn Syria. The International Monetary Fund projects a 25 percent decline this year in Venezuela’s GDP, while hyperinflation diminishes the value of its currency, the bolivar, now worth less than a millionth of a dollar on the free market.

A man waits to get some food at a garbage dump in Las Minas de Baruta neighborhood, Caracas, Venezuela, on March 14, 2019. (AFP)

Maduro, the hand-picked successor to the late President Hugo Chávez, won a second term in 2018. But his political adversaries and several nations, including the US, reject his legitimacy, alleging the vote was rigged and his most popular challengers were banned.

Guaidó, 37, vowed to oust 58-year-old Maduro early last year — basing his claim to the interim presidency on his leadership of the National Assembly, whose term legally ends in early January under the constitution.

The Trump administration led scores of nations in support of Guaidó and they have said they will continue to support him in the absence of what they consider fair elections.

Washington has hit Maduro and his political allies with sanctions, and the US Justice Department has indicted Maduro as a “narcoterrorist,” offering a $15 million reward for his arrest.

