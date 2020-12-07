California man arrested for allegedly decapitating son and daughter: Report

A man in California has been arrested for allegedly decapitating his son and daughter, reported ABC on Sunday news citing local police.

The Los Angeles Sherriff’s Department released a statement saying they had discovered the bodies of a 12-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl in Lancaster, a city north of Los Angeles.

Firefighters had initially responded to a possible gas leak at the house, but deputies were immediately summoned after the children appeared to have suffered from stabbing wounds.

Detectives arrested 34-year-old Maurice Taylor Sr. following the discovery for “the murder of his 12-year-old son and 13-year-old daughter,” according to ABC.

He is being held at Lancaster station with a bail of $2 million, added the report.

The release also said that four other people had been at the house when detectives arrived and were currently being questioned: two other children, a male adult, and a female adult.

It added that their relation to the deceased was not clear, and that the investigation was still ongoing.

