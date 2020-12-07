China says it firmly opposes US sanctioning Chinese officials

China firmly opposes and strongly condemns US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo imposing sanctions on the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) United Front Work Department, the foreign ministry said on Monday.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
China will take the necessary and legitimate measures to safeguard its sovereignty, security and development rights, Hua Chunying, spokeswoman with the ministry told a briefing.
Pompeo said on Friday that he had imposed visa restrictions on Chinese officials and others who have used or threatened to use violence, the release of private information or other coercive tactics to intimidate critics.
Read more: Senior Chinese diplomat hopes US policy on China can ‘return to objectivity’
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Monday, 07 December 2020 KSA 11:13 - GMT 08:13