Egypt's President al-Sisi arrives in Paris for meeting with Macron

Egyptian President Abdel Fatteh al-Sisi has arrived in Paris for a meeting with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, video showed on Monday.
The visit comes as Cairo and Paris has forged closer ties amid shared concerns about Turkey's increasing role in the Middle East and eastern Mediterranean, including in Libya, where Turkey has intervened militarily.
Al-Sisi was greeted with a military welcome ceremony in the French capital.
The Egyptian president flew into Paris Orly Airport on Sunday night before meeting with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.
On Monday, he traveled to the Elysee Palace, where he was greeted with a military ceremony attended by Macron.
Al-Sisi is also set to meet France's prime minister and other senior officials.
Developing.
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Monday, 07 December 2020 KSA 13:19 - GMT 10:19