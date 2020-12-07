NEWS
Indonesian police clash with supporters of cleric Rizieq Shihab, six killed

Muslim cleric Rizieq Shihab (C), leader of the Indonesian hardline organisation FPI (Front Pembela Islam or Islamic Defenders Front), gestures to supporters as he arrives to inaugurate a mosque in Bogor on November 13, 2020. (AFP)
Reuters, Jakarta Monday 07 December 2020
Six suspected supporters of Indonesian Islamic cleric Rizieq Shihab were killed in a clash with police on Monday, Jakarta police chief Fadil Imran told reporters.

The incident occurred just after midnight on a highway when a police car was attacked while following a car believed to be carrying supporters of the cleric, resulting in a shoot out, Fadil said.

The police have been investigating the controversial cleric for violations of health protocols during the pandemic after large gatherings to celebrate his return to the world’s biggest Muslim majority country from self exile in Saudi Arabia.

