Israel-based channel and UAE broadcaster sign new partnership

Israel-based broadcaster i24NEWS and Abu Dhabi Media, a public conglomerate in the United Arab Emirates, announced Monday a content sharing arrangement after the Jewish state and UAE normalized ties.
i24NEWS, which broadcasts in French, Arabic and English, and Abu Dhabi Media have signed a memorandum of understanding that allows for shared reporting and archival content.
Frank Melloul, chief executive of i24NEWS, said in a statement that the arrangement highlighted “the many possibilities that have opened up to us in the wake of the Abraham Accords.”
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Under the US-brokered accords, Israel has established ties with UAE and Bahrain, only the third and fourth Arab nations to normalize relations with the Jewish state after its neighbors Egypt and Jordan.
The accords have been condemned by the Palestinians as they break with years of Arab League policy which has held that there should be no relations with Israel until it makes peace with the Palestinians.
Read more:
Saudi Arabia open to full ties with Israel, on condition of Palestine state: Saudi FM
Israel’s parliament passes UAE agreement, bringing peace deal into full effect
Open for business: How UAE-Israel peace is driving deals at breakneck speed
Israel has already signed a raft of deals with both UAE and Bahrain, ranging from tourism to aviation and financial services.
Abu Dhabi Media, whose content includes news and sports, said in a statement it was committed to establishing “strong and solid relationships” with media organizations across the Middle East.
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Monday, 07 December 2020 KSA 12:01 - GMT 09:01