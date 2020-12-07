Mystery illness hospitalizes more than 140 people in India’s Andhra Pradesh

Indian authorities are investigating an unidentified illness that hospitalized over 140 people over the weekend, reported the BBC on Monday.

The Eluru Government Hospital in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh admitted a surge of patients with a range of symptoms including nausea, fits, and unconsciousness, doctors told the BBC.

According to local media, all the patients had taken coronavirus tests and come back with negative results.

“The people who fell sick, especially the children, suddenly started vomiting after complaining of burning eyes. Some of them fainted or suffered bouts of seizures,” a medical officer at Eluru Government Hospital told The Indian Express.

The state’s health minister said that blood samples did not suggest a viral infection.

“We ruled out water contamination or air pollution as the cause after officials visited the areas where people fell sick. It is some mystery illness and only lab analysis will reveal what it is,” said Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas.

India is still grappling with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 9.5 Million people and killed over 140,000 in the country.

