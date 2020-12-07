US election: Biden to nominate California Attorney Becerra for health secretary

US President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to serve as secretary of health and human services, a person familiar with the decision said on Sunday.

Becerra, 61, was against the top Trump administration since his appointment in 2017. His office hah filed at least 45 lawsuits against Trump policies related to immigration, energy policy and the controversial immigration-status question proposed for the 2020 U.S. Census.

Last Update: Monday, 07 December 2020 KSA 03:04 - GMT 00:04