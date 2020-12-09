US Supreme Court rejects Trump election appeal on Pennsylvania

The US Supreme Court dealt the latest blow Tuesday to Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the presidential election when it denied his appeal to block the certification of votes in Pennsylvania.
The nation's highest court, which includes three Trump-appointed justices out of nine, did not explain its decision, the first on the election since the Republican president began baselessly contesting his loss to Democrat Joe Biden.
Meanwhile, Republicans in Georgia’s state Senate are calling for an end to absentee voting without cause and want to ban ballot drop boxes, after an increase in mail voting helped propel Democrat Joe Biden to a narrow victory over President Donald Trump in the state.
Trump has for months made unsubstantiated claims about the integrity of mail-in votes and has made baseless claims of widespread fraud in Georgia’s presidential election. GOP election officials have vehemently and repeatedly disputed those claims, saying there is no evidence of systemic errors or fraud in the November election.
