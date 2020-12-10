Gunmet shoot, kill female TV anchor Malala Maiwand in eastern Afghanistan

Gunmen shot and killed a female TV anchor in eastern Afghanistan early Thursday, officials said.
The attackers opened fire on Malala Maiwand's car soon after she left her house in the eastern Nangarhar province, said Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the governor.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
No one has claimed responsibility, but an ISIS- affiliate is headquartered in eastern Afghanistan and has claimed most of the recent attacks on civilians in Afghanistan. The Taliban also operates in the area.
In addition to working as a TV and radio presenter, Maiwand was also an activist who advocated for the rights of Afghan women and children.
Two Afghan journalists were killed in separate bombings in Afghanistan last month. The international press freedom group Reporters Without Borders has called Afghanistan one of the world’s deadliest countries for journalists.
Read more:
Trump administration plans to execute five inmates before Biden takes office
UAE approves Sinopharm vaccine for use after trials show 86 pct efficacy
Hunter Biden facing US federal investigation over ‘tax affairs’
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Thursday, 10 December 2020 KSA 09:24 - GMT 06:24