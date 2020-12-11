Turkey’s Erdogan says US sanctions over S-400 missile ‘disrespect ally’

President Tayyip Erdogan said that US sanctions over Turkey’s purchase of Russian defense systems was disrespectful to an important ally in NATO, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Friday.

After sources told Reuters that Washington was poised to impose sanctions on Turkey, Anadolu cited Erdogan as saying that Turkey will be patient and see what trend emerges after the new US administration takes office next month.

The sanctions on Turkey over its purchase of S-400 missile defenses from Russia, under US legislation are meant to dissuade countries from buying military equipment from the NATO foe.

First parts of a Russian S-400 missile defense system are seen after being unloaded from a Russian plane at Murted Airport, known as Akinci Air Base, near Ankara, Turkey, on July 12, 2019. (Reuters)





The 2017 Countering America’s Adversaries through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) requires the US president to select at least five of 12 possible sanctions on countries in violation.

Last Update: Friday, 11 December 2020 KSA 13:11 - GMT 10:11