Turkey’s Erdogan says US sanctions over S-400 missile ‘disrespect ally’

President Tayyip Erdogan said that US sanctions over Turkey’s purchase of Russian defense systems was disrespectful to an important ally in NATO, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Friday.
S-400
First parts of a Russian S-400 missile defense system are seen after being unloaded from a Russian plane at Murted Airport, known as Akinci Air Base, near Ankara, Turkey, on July 12, 2019. (Reuters)
SHOW MORE
The 2017 Countering America’s Adversaries through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) requires the US president to select at least five of 12 possible sanctions on countries in violation.
Last Update: Friday, 11 December 2020 KSA 13:11 - GMT 10:11