UN says planned relocation of Eritrean refugees to Tigray is absolutely unacceptable

The United Nations refugee agency said on Friday that any planned relocation of Eritrean refugees to Ethiopia’s Tigray region was “absolutely unacceptable.”
“These are indeed disturbing reports that we are receiving as well,” Babar Baloch, spokesman for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees said at a news conference in Geneva. “Any planned relocation would be absolutely unacceptable.”
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The Ethiopian government said on Friday that it was bussing Eritrean refugees from the capital Addis Ababa back to two camps they had fled from during fighting in the northern Tigray region.
“A large number of misinformed refugees are moving out in an irregular manner,” the Ethiopian statement said. “The government is safely returning those refugees to their respective camps.”
Read more:
Explainer: What happened for Ethiopia to be on the verge of civil war?
International aid group says staffer killed in Ethiopia’s Tigray region conflict
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Friday, 11 December 2020 KSA 14:49 - GMT 11:49