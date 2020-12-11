Time magazine names US President-elect Joe Biden, Kamala Harris ‘Person of the Year’

US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have been chosen as Time magazine's 2020 “Person of the Year,” the publication announced Thursday.
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are TIME's 2020 Person of the Year #TIMEPOY https://t.co/o97QNlSBrl pic.twitter.com/KuoBoebBN4— TIME (@TIME) December 11, 2020
Biden beat Trump by 306 electoral college votes to Trump's 232 to end the real estate tycoon-turned-politician's presidency after one term.
LeBron James (@KingJames) is TIME's 2020 Athlete of the Year #TIMEPOY https://t.co/Vw584qaSzM pic.twitter.com/A3bDzCvwBD— TIME (@TIME) December 11, 2020
The 35-year-old Los Angeles Lakers player was honored for battling voter suppression among Black citizens in a year when he won his fourth NBA title.
Watch: TIME's Entertainer of the Year @BTS_twt perform "Dynamite" #TIMEPOY https://t.co/lkQzkQbHxI pic.twitter.com/Gd2R7rU8pr— TIME (@TIME) December 11, 2020
SHOW MORE
Teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg was Time's Person of the Year last year, while Trump won in 2016.