Russia says may retaliate after new round of UK sanctions

A new round of British sanctions against Russian individuals over alleged human rights abuses in Chechnya is “unfounded” and Moscow may retaliate, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“Undoubtedly, this politically-charged demarche will have a negative impact on Russian-British interstate relations,” the ministry said, adding Russia “reserves the right to take

appropriate countermeasures.”



Britain said on Thursday it was imposing sanctions on 11 individuals, including security figures and officials from Russia, Venezuela, Pakistan and Gambia, in a coordinated move with the United States on human rights violations.

Read more:

Explosion reported in Iraqi military compounds near Baghdad airport

Saudi Royal Air Force fighter jets escort B-52H bombers across Kingdom airspace

Where to get the COVID-19 Sinopharm vaccine in the UAE

Last Update: Saturday, 12 December 2020 KSA 13:07 - GMT 10:07