Spain police arrest three people after 21 migrants found hidden in sweat shop

Twenty-one migrants have been found hidden in a sweat shop in Spain where they were forced to work long hours in unhygienic conditions for two euros ($2.40) per hour, police said on Saturday.

Migrant workers were hidden behind large bundles of clothes at the factory in Murcia, southeastern Spain, which sold clothes to African countries, police video footage showed.



A father and his two sons, who were not named, have been arrested. The monthly minimum wage in Spain is 1,050 euros.



“The three detainees exploited the vulnerability of the migrants to submit them to tough labor conditions, among them wages of two euros per hour and a total absence of security or hygienic conditions,” police said in a statement.



The three suspects will appear in court on Saturday.

Last Update: Saturday, 12 December 2020 KSA 16:12 - GMT 13:12