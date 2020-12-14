US signs notification to officially remove Sudan from State Sponsor of Terror list

The US has signed the recession that officially removes Sudan from its State Sponsor of Terror list, said the US Embassy in Khartoum on Monday.

"The congressional notification period of 45 days has lapsed and the Secretary of State has signed a notification stating rescission of Sudan's State Sponsor of Terrorism designation is effective as of today (December 14), to be published in the Federal Register," the embassy posted on Facebook.

Sudan has been placed on the US terror list in 1993.

Outgoing US President Donald Trump had announced in October that he would take Sudan off the list, which also includes North Korea, Iran, and Syria.

Sudan's new civilian-led government had advocated for the step following its rise to power after the fall of former President Omar al-Bashir and his military regime.

As part of a deal, Sudan agreed to $335 million to compensate survivors and victims’ families from the twin 1998 attacks on US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, carried out when al-Bashir was welcoming al-Qaeda, and a 2000 attack on the USS Cole off Yemen’s coast.

Sudan’s transitional government, which took over last year following Bashir’s overthrow, has also agreed to recognize Israel, a major goal for Trump, although Khartoum has sought to downplay the connection.

