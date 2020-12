A bomb attack in Afghanistan's capital city killed the deputy governor of Kabul on Tuesday, security officials said, adding a sticky bomb was attached to his car by unknown assailants.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Mahboobullah Mohebi, the deputy governor was travelling with his security guards when the blast occurred. Two guards were injured in the blast.



No militant group has made an immediate claim of responsibility for the blast. Last week an Afghan government prosecutor was shot dead in

eastern Kabul while he was on his way to work.

Read more:

Iran’s execution of Zam ‘barbaric,’ nuclear deal would enrich ‘evil’ regime: Rubio

US Electoral College confirms Joe Biden election victory

Russia retirement home fire kills 11 elderly people

Last Update: Tuesday, 15 December 2020 KSA 09:16 - GMT 06:16