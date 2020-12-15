Russia playing political games, stalling progress in Mediterranean: Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday blasted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov over comments that the US is playing political games in the Mediterranean region and turned the tables to say it is Russia that is undermining stability in Syria, Libya, and other countries.

“All of these actions clearly demonstrate that if anyone is playing political games and trying to stall progress in regional conflicts, it is Russia, which only acts to advance its own interests to the detriment of the entire region,” Pompeo said in a statement.

