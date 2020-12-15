NEWS
US Electoral College confirms Biden election victory

President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington on Dec. 8, 2020. (AP)
Agencies Tuesday 15 December 2020
US President-elect Joe Biden clears 270-vote threshold in Electoral College count, formalizing his victory.

Biden has cleared the 270-electoral-vote mark to formalize his presidential victory with California’s 55 votes.

The voting milestone came late Monday when California electors affirmed Biden’s massive 5 million-vote win last month in the nation’s largest state.

The Electoral College took on added importance this year because of President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede he lost his race for reelection.

Last Update: Tuesday, 15 December 2020 KSA 01:35 - GMT 22:35

