Biden promises to punish those behind hack against US government

US President-Elect Joe Biden said Thursday that a recently uncovered far-reaching cybersecurity breach against the US government was a matter of “great concern” and vowed swift action in response once he takes office next month.

Biden, who will become president on Jan. 20, said his team will make the breach a top priority and would impose “substantial costs” on parties responsible for such cyberattacks.

“Our adversaries should know that, as President, I will not stand idly by in the face of cyber assaults on our nation,” he said in a statement.

Last Update: Thursday, 17 December 2020 KSA 22:23 - GMT 19:23