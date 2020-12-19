Suicide bomber kills three in Nigeria, security sources say

A teenage girl killed at least three people when she blew herself up in a crowd in northeast Nigeria’s Borno state, militia and humanitarian sources told AFP Saturday.
“We evacuated three dead bodies and two people who were seriously injured from the scene,” said aid worker Abubakar Mohammed. The attack happened in the town of Konduga, about 38 kilometers (24 miles) from the regional capital Maiduguri.
The attack bore the hallmark of the Boko Haram jihadist group, which uses female suicide bombers to attack crowded civilian targets.
Last Update: Saturday, 19 December 2020 KSA 13:51 - GMT 10:51