Trump says cyberattack ‘under control,’ plays down Russian role

President Donald Trump Saturday downplayed a massive cyberattack on US government agencies, declaring it “under control” and undercutting the assessment by his own administration that Russia was to blame.
The Cyber Hack is far greater in the Fake News Media than in actuality. I have been fully briefed and everything is well under control. Russia, Russia, Russia is the priority chant when anything happens because Lamestream is, for mostly financial reasons, petrified of....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2020
Last Update: Saturday, 19 December 2020 KSA 20:24 - GMT 17:24