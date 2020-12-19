Trump says cyberattack ‘under control,’ plays down Russian role

President Donald Trump Saturday downplayed a massive cyberattack on US government agencies, declaring it “under control” and undercutting the assessment by his own administration that Russia was to blame.

“I have been fully briefed and everything is well under control,” Trump tweeted in his first public comments on the hack, adding that “Russia Russia Russia is the priority chant when anything happens” and suggesting that China “may” also be involved.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday that Russia was behind the devastating cyberattack on several US government agencies that also hit targets worldwide.

“There was a significant effort to use a piece of third-party software to essentially embed code inside of US government systems,” Pompeo told The Mark Levin Show.

