A car bomb killed eight people and wounded more than 15 others in Kabul Sunday, officials said, the latest attack to rock the Afghan capital.

“The terrorists have carried out a terrorist attack in Kabul city. Unfortunately, eight of our countrymen were killed and more than 15 others were wounded,” interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said.

A security source said the car bomb detonated in the west of the capital. A health ministry official also confirmed the blast.

Last Update: Sunday, 20 December 2020 KSA 10:32 - GMT 07:32