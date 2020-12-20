Partial collapse of Lisbon building in Portugal leaves five injured

Five people were injured when a residential building in central Lisbon partially collapsed on Sunday morning following an explosion, the local fire department said.
A spokeswoman told Reuters the five, including one who was seriously injured, were taken to hospital as nearly 50 firefighters worked to put out a blaze at the scene. It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion, although local media said it was related to a boiler.
Last Update: Sunday, 20 December 2020 KSA 13:44 - GMT 10:44