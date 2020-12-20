Partial collapse of Lisbon building in Portugal leaves five injured

Five people were injured when a residential building in central Lisbon partially collapsed on Sunday morning following an explosion, the local fire department said.



A spokeswoman told Reuters the five, including one who was seriously injured, were taken to hospital as nearly 50 firefighters worked to put out a blaze at the scene. It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion, although local media said it was related to a boiler.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Authorities at the scene told reporters nine people lived in the building and two were still missing. Firefighters were not yet able to enter the building due to the risk of a total collapse.

Read more:

Car bomb kills 8 in Afghanistan capital

Portugal to ban domestic travel, close schools around national holidays

EU, France, UK welcome Riyadh Agreement implementation in Yemen

Last Update: Sunday, 20 December 2020 KSA 13:44 - GMT 10:44