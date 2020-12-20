Three people killed, five injured in Ethiopia explosion

Three people died after an abandoned bomb exploded in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa on Sunday, a state news agency reported.



The incident happened in the Lideta area near the center of the capital, Ethiopia News Agency reported, adding the explosion killed three homeless people and injured five others.

The explosion occurred amid a six-week conflict in northern Tigray region between federal forces and the deposed regional government, but there was no indication it was linked to that.



“An investigation regarding the explosion is now going on and the public will be informed once the investigation is completed,” the agency reported.

Last Update: Sunday, 20 December 2020 KSA 15:48 - GMT 12:48