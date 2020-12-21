Afghan journalist Rahmatullah Nekzad killed in central Ghazni province

An Afghan journalist was shot dead by unknown assailants in Afghanistan’s central Ghazni province on Monday, the fourth to be killed in the war-torn nation in the past two months.
Rahmatullah Nekzad was gunned down as he left his home in Ghazni city and was headed towards a mosque, said local police officials and an interior ministry official.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Large parts of Ghazni province are under Taliban control. The hardline extremist group denied involvement in the killing.
“We consider this killing a loss for the country,” said Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.
ISIS extremists, blamed for a series of attacks on a range of targets in Afghanistan in recent months, claimed responsibility for the attack on a local journalist earlier this month.
Last month two journalists were killed in separate bombings.
The international press freedom group, Reporters Without Borders, has called Afghanistan one of the world’s deadliest countries for journalists.
Read more:
Afghan journalist for US-funded Radio Liberty killed in bombing
Afghan journalist wounded in bombing; 10 troops killed
Afghan journalist dies of wounds from blast at president’s campaign office
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Tuesday, 22 December 2020 KSA 23:01 - GMT 20:01